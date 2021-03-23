Jesse Johnson James
12:34

MP Odonga Otto Arrested in Gulu

23 Mar 2021, 12:29 Comments 229 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Human rights Politics Breaking news
Samuel Odonga Otto being escorted to police car from Awsa Police Headquarters -Photo by Jesse Johnson James

Samuel Odonga Otto being escorted to police car from Awsa Police Headquarters -Photo by Jesse Johnson James

In short
Otto was arrested on Tuesday at around 9 am from Bomah Hotel in Gulu City by Francis Olugu, the Deputy Director for Criminal Investigations. Odonga was at the gym at the time of his arrest.

 

Tagged with: Aruu County MP Odonga Otto Arrested in Gulu Bomah Hotel Francis Olugu, the Deputy Director for Criminal Investigations Gulu City Pader Police Post
Mentioned: Gulu City Pader Police Post bomah hotel gulu

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.