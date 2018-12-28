MP Odonga Otto Evacuated To Nakasero Hospital

In short
Mable Asingwire the Savannah Regional Traffic Officer says that Otto has been evacuated to Nakasero Hospital for further management by ambulance provided by Parliament.
MP Odonga Otto Evacuated To Nakasero Hospital28 Dec 2018, 11:36 Comments 110 Views Luweero, Uganda Misc Updates
Courtesy Photo : MP Odonga Otto car after it knocked a trailer that had overturned
