Edward Eninu
11:02

MP Okabe Killed by Speeding Driver- Police Top story

19 Dec 2022, 10:55 Comments 293 Views Soroti, Uganda Profiles Crime Updates
Patrick Okabe and his wife, Catherine Okabe

Patrick Okabe and his wife, Catherine Okabe

In short
The accident occurred in Naboa Town Council in Budaka district along Mbale- Tirinyi Road around 7:00 am on Monday killing the MP on the spot. His wife, Catherine Okabe died on her way to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

 

Tagged with: December road accidents MP Okabe dies in road accident mbale- tirinyi road road carnage in uganda serere county mp
Mentioned: serere district

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.