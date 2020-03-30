Emmy Daniel Ojara
13:19

MP Olanya Pledges UGX 3.2 Million Weekly Contingency Fund to Combat Coronavirus Top story

30 Mar 2020, 13:17 Comments 225 Views Amuru, Uganda Health Parliament Northern Breaking news
Detergents donated by Gilbert Olanya.

Detergents donated by Gilbert Olanya.

In short
Olanya told URN this morning that he will provide Shillings 2.2 each week for the purchase of hand washing utilities including Jik and soap and face masks for health workers at the eighteen Health Centers in his constituency.

 

Tagged with: Amuru District Health Officer (DHO), Patrick Odong Olwedo Kilak South County Member of Parliament, Gilbert Olanya covid-19 pandemic in Uganda
Mentioned: Kilak South

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.