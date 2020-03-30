In short
Olanya told URN this morning that he will provide Shillings 2.2 each week for the purchase of hand washing utilities including Jik and soap and face masks for health workers at the eighteen Health Centers in his constituency.
MP Olanya Pledges UGX 3.2 Million Weekly Contingency Fund to Combat Coronavirus
