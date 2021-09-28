MP Re-arrests: Opposition Walks Out of Chamber in Protest

In short
Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka said that it was an error on the part of the government not to inform the Office of the Speaker but everything is being done to make sure that the legislators are treated within the law.
MP Re-arrests: Opposition Walks Out of Chamber in Protest28 Sep 2021, 17:18 Comments 219 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.