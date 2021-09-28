Olive Nakatudde
17:19

MP Re-arrests: Opposition Walks Out of Chamber in Protest

28 Sep 2021, 17:18 Comments 219 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga with a section of MPs from greater Masaka region.

Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka said that it was an error on the part of the government not to inform the Office of the Speaker but everything is being done to make sure that the legislators are treated within the law.

 

