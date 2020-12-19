MP Reagan Okumu Decries Delayed 2016 Supreme Court Ruling

In short
Okumu, who is now seeking sixth term re-election as Aswa County MP under the FDC ticket, says the pending ruling by the Court of Appeal is still bothering him whether he was legitimately elected or not.
MP Reagan Okumu Decries Delayed 2016 Supreme Court Ruling19 Dec 2020, 06:55 Comments 190 Views Gulu, Uganda Politics Court 2016 Elections Updates
The Aswa County Member of Parliament Ronald Reagan Okumu addressing FDC delegates in Amuru - Photo by Dominic
Mentioned: Aswa County Constituency Electoral Commission - EC Forum for Democratic Change – FDC party Gulu High Court the Court of Appeal
