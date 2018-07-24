Kukunda Judith
21:14

Rwabwogo Stalker Bail Application Fixed for Hearing

24 Jul 2018, 21:13 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
MP Sylvia Rwabwogo Courtesy Photo

MP Sylvia Rwabwogo

In short
The Buganda Grade One magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu jailed the 25-year-old YMCA student for two and half years for cyber harassment and offensive communication.

 

