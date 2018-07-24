Rwabwogo Stalker Bail Application Fixed for Hearing

In short
The Buganda Grade One magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu jailed the 25-year-old YMCA student for two and half years for cyber harassment and offensive communication.
Rwabwogo Stalker Bail Application Fixed for Hearing24 Jul 2018, 21:13 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: mp rwabwogo stalker brain isiko gladys kamasanyu jane frances abodo
Mentioned: high court in kampala ymca parliament kabarole district
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.