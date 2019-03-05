Olive Nakatudde
5 Mar 2019
Parliament on Tuesday granted a private member leave to introduce the National Health Insurance Bill.

According to Bukenya, the proposed law is long overdue since it is supported by the Sustainable Development Goals III and the National Development Plan II among others.

 

