MP Ssekikuubo Faces Charges of Assault, Inciting Violence

In short
Ssekikubo was arrested on Friday morning from the Lwemiyaga sub-county cattle market in Sembabule district, as the police foiled a protest by herdsmen who were forcefully taking their livestock the cattle market, despite government quarantine on livestock movement.
MP Ssekikuubo Faces Charges of Assault, Inciting Violence10 Jan 2020, 15:04 Comments 177 Views Lwemiyaga, Uganda Politics Crime Agriculture Updates
Police leading Lwemiyaga County Mp Theodore Ssekikubo (Left) to cells after his arrest in Friday, He is facing charges of Assault
