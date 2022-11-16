MP Ssekitoleeko, Chairperson Clash Over Funds for Construction of Theatre at Zirobwe HC

In short
Pascal Imarach the LC 3 Chairperson of Zirobwe town explained that MP Ssekitoleeko ordered the treasurer Scoria Nabagulanyi to hand over the collections to him and retained 10 million shillings donated by Speaker Anita Among without consulting the committee.
MP Ssekitoleeko, Chairperson Clash Over Funds for Construction of Theatre at Zirobwe HC16 Nov 2022
