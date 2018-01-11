In short
Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has tabled a motion in Parliament seeking to review provision of vehicles to political leaders, public and civil servants.
MP Ssemujju Wants Provision of Vehicles to Public Officials Reviewed
11 Jan 2018
