MP Ssewanyana Complains of Torture

.The Two MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana appearing in Masaka High Court via zoom, they both claim torture by the security operatives

In short

In attempts to substantiate this claims of suffering from grave effects of torture allegedly occasioned to him by security operatives, Ssewanyana raised his hand and asked that he be allowed to show the judge his swollen genitals which he says were squeezed by military operatives that chaotically rearrested him at the gates of Kigo prison on September 23rd.