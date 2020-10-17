In short
The National Unity Platform -NUP candidate for Makindye West parliamentary seat, Allan Aloysius Ssewanyana was in police custody, two days, for staging a procession contrary to the COVID19 preventive guidelines and has been released this morning on police bond.
MP Ssewanyana Released on Police Bond, 31 Suspects Still Held by Police
