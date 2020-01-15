MP Theodore Ssekikubo Rearrested

In short
Paul Kangave, the Greater Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson confirmed the MPs arrest but for allegedly inciting violence. He however, declined to divulge specifics of the charges against Ssekikubo but said his file has been sanctioned, adding that the MP will appear in court.
MP Theodore Ssekikubo Rearrested15 Jan 2020, 18:24 Comments 196 Views Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Mp Ssekikubo rearrested
Mentioned: Theodore Ssekikubo Masaka Chief Magistrates Court Johnstone Kamugisha Denis Musinguzi Paul Kangave Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson Deogratius Ssejjemba Masaka Central Police Station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.