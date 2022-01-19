MP Wakayima Petitions Court to Dismiss Appeal Against His Victory

In short
Wakayima through his lawyers of Lex Uganda Advocates and Solicitors wants the appeal in which his rival Musoke Hamisi Walusimbi wants him thrown out of Parliament over name discrepancies dismissed for having been filed out of the stipulated time of 14 days.
MP Wakayima Petitions Court to Dismiss Appeal Against His Victory19 Jan 2022, 17:12 Comments 78 Views Court Report
