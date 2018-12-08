Olive Nakatudde
12:34

MP Wamakuyu On the Spot over UGX 4.2 Billion Land Sale

8 Dec 2018, 12:34 Comments 136 Views Parliament Report
Member of Parliament for Elgon County, Wamakuyu Ignatius Mudimi. Olive Nakatudde

Member of Parliament for Elgon County, Wamakuyu Ignatius Mudimi. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
MPs on the Presidential Affairs Committee have recommended that charges of fraud be preferred against the MP for unfulfilled commitments with third-party claimants on the piece of land he had no instrument mandating him to transact, which resulted into a financial loss to the Government.

 

Tagged with: member of parliament for elgon county wamakuyu ignatius mudimi landslide survivors office of the prime minister bulambuli resettlement land

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.