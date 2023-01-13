MP, Youth Leader Fight over Chicks in Fort Portal

In short
While the youth leader swears he is the one who solicited the chicken, the MP insists the youth is confused and doesn't know what he is saying, as she is the one who did all that made it possible for the consignment to reach Fort Portal and had kept the youth leader updated on all the steps that she was taking
MP, Youth Leader Fight over Chicks in Fort Portal13 Jan 2023, 11:18 Comments 144 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Politics Business and finance Updates
In short
