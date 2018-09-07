In short
Zaake had been arrested alongside other legislators and supporters of People Power, a pressure group led by Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu after the chaos that preceded the parliamentary by-elections in Arua Municipality.
MP Zaake Out of Intensive Care at Manipal Hospital India Top story7 Sep 2018, 15:08 Comments 212 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Zzake admitted at Lubaga hospital while being visited by Deputy Speaker Oulanyah Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.