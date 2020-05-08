Baker Batte
17:15

MP Zaake Seeking Political Capital, Donor Money - Police

8 May 2020, 17:07 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Security Misc Updates

In short
He said they made him to swear that he will never again oppose President Yoweri Museveni, his wife Mama Janet Museveni and his son, “The most honorable Muhozi Keinerugaba, Uganda’s next president. He was also asked to swear that he will never be heard saying again that, “that dog Bobi Wine is your next president?” Zaake writes.

 

Mentioned: Fred Enanga

