MP Zaake Not Yet Cleared To Travel Abroad - Basalirwa

In short
The lawyer of bedridden Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake Butebi has dismissed reports that the legislator was cleared to travel to seek medical attention.
MP Zaake Not Yet Cleared To Travel Abroad - Basalirwa1 Sep 2018, 16:23 Comments 217 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Mityana Muncipality MP, Francis Zaake Butebi lying at Lubaga Hospital bed Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.