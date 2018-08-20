In short
Julius Katongole, a relative who has been taking care of the MP since Friday says that Zaakes health started normalizing. He, however, says that Zaakes condition worsened last night when he fell off from his hospital bed and hurt his neck.
MP Zaake's Condition Worsens
Mityana Muncipality MP, Francis Zaake Butebi lying at Lubaga Hospital bed Login to license this image from 1$.
