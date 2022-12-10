Mpanga Tea Factory Outgrowers Decry Low Price of Green Leaf

In short
Winnie Kamakune, another tea farmer, says that they want the factory to buy tea directly from them to avoid exploitation by middlemen. Richman Mwesige, another outgrower says that the middlemen take advantage of the inability of the factory to reach them directly to pay them peanuts.
Mpanga Tea Factory Outgrowers Decry Low Price of Green Leaf10 Dec 2022, 14:38 Comments 133 Views Kabarole, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.