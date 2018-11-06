Court Freezes Mpigi District Accounts Over Debt

In short
Peter Clever Mutuluza, the Mpigi LC V Chairperson, says they are left with no option but to find money and clear the debt. He is however saddened by the fact that his leadership has to pay from the wrong decisions made by the previous leaders.
Court Freezes Mpigi District Accounts Over Debt6 Nov 2018, 06:55 Comments 129 Views Mpigi, Uganda Local government Report
Peter Claver Mutuluza, Mpigi LC V Chairperson Login to license this image from 1$.
