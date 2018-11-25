Mpigi District Boss, Councillors Clash Over Proposed Rice Project

In short
A section of Mpigi District councillors has clashed with the district chairperson as the former oppose the awarding of over 700 acres to the Korea International Cooperation Agency- KOICA for establishment of the proposed model rice growing project.
Mpigi District Boss, Councillors Clash Over Proposed Rice Project25 Nov 2018, 17:21 Comments 166 Views Mpigi, Uganda Local government Report
Mr. Mutuluza Peter Claver - District Chairperson Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.