Mpigi District Positions Itself for Key Oil Projects

1 Feb 2019, 18:36 Comments 101 Views Mpigi, Uganda Local government Report
Mr. Mutuluza Peter Claver - District Chairperson Christopher Kisekka

In short
The district has partnered with Maendeleo ya Jamii, a not-for-profit organization incorporated in Uganda and the United States of America, to advocate for its involvement and participation in key oil projects.

 

