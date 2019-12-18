In short
In a meeting with members of Mpigi town youth development project at the district headquarters on Tuesday evening, the district commercial officer Ronald Kazibwe together with the district production coordinator Serwadda Patrick said that this was identified as an alternative after the realizing that in addition to the highly increasing population, the youths have not satisfactorily responded to government programs aimed at fighting poverty.
Mpigi Resorts to Mushroom Growing to Alleviate Poverty Among Youth
Mpigi district commercial officer Ronald Kazibwe and the district production cordinator Serwadda Patrick inspecting the mushrooms cultivated by the youth
In short
