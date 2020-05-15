Mpigi RDC Rose Mary Byabasaija receives the sh20m from Mawokota South MP John Bosco Lubyayi as the CAO Kyanarutookye (in white) awaits to take it for banking

In short

The Resident District Commissioner who also chairs the District Covid19 Task Force Task Force, Rose Mary Byabasaija and acting District Health Officer, Margret Nannozi say whereas the Health Ministry has made repeated promises to send PPEs, they haven’t received any.