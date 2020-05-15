In short
The Resident District Commissioner who also chairs the District Covid19 Task Force Task Force, Rose Mary Byabasaija and acting District Health Officer, Margret Nannozi say whereas the Health Ministry has made repeated promises to send PPEs, they haven’t received any.
Mpigi Task Force Seeks Permission to Use MP's Money To Buy PPEs, Relief Food Top story15 May 2020, 14:51 Comments 215 Views Health Misc Report
Mpigi RDC Rose Mary Byabasaija receives the sh20m from Mawokota South MP John Bosco Lubyayi as the CAO Kyanarutookye (in white) awaits to take it for banking
