Mpigi Theater Lacks Equipment Two Years After Construction

In short
Margret Nannozi, the acting Mpigi District Health Officer, says construction of the building, which has currently been earmarked as an Isolation and Treatment center for Covid-19 suspects commenced in the 2017/18 financial year and was completed in the following year.
Mpigi Theater Lacks Equipment Two Years After Construction19 May 2020, 15:21 Comments 123 Views Health Misc Report
The newly constructed theater for Mpigi health center IV is currently being used as an isolation and treatment center for covid-19
In short
Tagged with: Operational Theater
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.