Contractor Asks for More Time to Complete Mpondwe Market

In short
The construction plan for the six Billion Shillings facility kicked off in November last year and was expected to be done in November 2022. The new border market is being constructed by Ambitious construction Limited which is funded by the World Bank through Great Lakes Trade Facilitation Project.
Contractor Asks for More Time to Complete Mpondwe Market27 Oct 2021, 20:37 Comments 101 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
The contractor of Mpondwe Makert says works on the facility can only be complete in teh next three months
