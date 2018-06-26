Kule Jerome Bitswande
12:34

Mpondwe Town Council Faulted over Garbage Collection

26 Jun 2018, 12:33 Comments 144 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Local government Editorial
Garbage along the Uganda-DRC Road entering into Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council Kule Jerome Bitswande

Garbage along the Uganda-DRC Road entering into Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council

In short
Sylvester Mapoze, the LCIII Chairperson Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council, says that much as the town is committed to cleaning up the town, there is no way it can be done when all the garbage trucks broke down.

 

Tagged with: town council choking on garbage.
Mentioned: mpondwe-lhubiriha town council

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.