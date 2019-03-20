Olive Nakatudde
MPs Accuse Colleagues of Accepting Bribes to Reconcile with NRM

20 Mar 2019, 18:42 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

In short
A total of 23 MPs were paraded before President Yoweri Museveni by the government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa during a briefing at Ngoma State Lodge in Nakaseke District yesterday. In her citation, Nankabirwa said the MPs had apologized for voting against the amendment of the constitution which lifted the cap on the presidential age.

 

