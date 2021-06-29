MPs Advised to Remain in Constituencies During Parliament Lockdown

In short
“I would expect them to work from their constituencies, because they should be at the top of campaigning against COVID-19 in their constituencies,” the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige said.
MPs Advised to Remain in Constituencies During Parliament Lockdown29 Jun 2021, 07:38 Comments 269 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. 11th Parliament LOP Parliament Parliament lockdown
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.