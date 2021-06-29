Alex Otto
07:39

MPs Advised to Remain in Constituencies During Parliament Lockdown

29 Jun 2021, 07:38 Comments 269 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Parliament of Uganda

Parliament of Uganda

In short
“I would expect them to work from their constituencies, because they should be at the top of campaigning against COVID-19 in their constituencies,” the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige said.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. 11th Parliament LOP Parliament Parliament lockdown
Mentioned: Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.