The Committee Chairperson, Dr. Emmanuel Otal, said the committee will summon the relevant government agencies for electricity generation and transmission to provide a clear plan of evacuating power from the dam to avoid paying for generated but undistributed power.
MPs Angered by Delayed Construction of Evacuation Lines at Nyagak 3 Hydro Power Station.20 Aug 2022, 13:57 Comments 99 Views Zombo, Uganda Environment Science and technology Updates
MPs on Environment and Natural Resources Committee and local leaders inspecting site of Nyagak 3 in Zombo district.
