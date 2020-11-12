Olive Nakatudde
16:47

MPs Appalled by State of Firm Fronted to Supply Radio Sets

12 Nov 2020, 16:47 Comments 234 Views Parliament Updates
MP watching the technicians at the firm at work

MP watching the technicians at the firm at work

In short
“There is a total disconnect between what we saw and what the team from Ministry of Education was telling us. First of all, they were saying that they went there and found that there is a company, which is making radios…We didn’t find that. The company doesn’t manufacture radios, they can only assemble but even the assembly plant is not there,” Othieno told Uganda Radio Network-URN.

 

Tagged with: Ministry of Education

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.