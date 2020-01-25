MPs Approve Special Budget to Fix Roads Affected by Heavy Rains

In short
Uganda received heavy rains in the last quarter of 2019, resulting in massive damage on roads and bridges, among other areas. Many of the roads became impassable as culverts were swept away, surfaces caved in and rivers burst their banks, especially in the districts of Mbale, Jinja, Masaka and Pakwach, among others.
MPs Approve Special Budget to Fix Roads Affected by Heavy Rains25 Jan 2020, 12:13 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Misc Report
