MPs Ask Government to Reduce Domestic Borrowing

21 Oct 2020, 19:33 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Bank of Uganda Building in Kampala

Ruhinda North MP Thomas Tayebwa says that many businesses are facing challenges accessing loans because of the COVID-19 risks, and fears that as the government moves to borrow, many banks will withhold money from Ugandans with the hope of lending to the government.

 

