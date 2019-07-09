Olive Nakatudde
20:54

MPs Ask Kadaga to Rule on Independent Legislators

9 Jul 2019, 20:48 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session.

In short
The matter came up during the designation of MPs to different Sectoral Committees of Parliament as the Fourth Session of the Tenth Parliament takes shape. Members on Sectoral Committees serve for only one year and are either reappointed or new ones are named.

 

Tagged with: speaker Rebecca Kadaga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.