MPs Ask Kutesa to Address Exploitation of Ugandan Workers Abroad

In short
The Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson, Hood Katuramu noted that the ministry should support other government departments in signing bi-lateral agreements and MOUs with the host countries.Katuramu insisted that Foreign Affairs should work closely with the Gender Ministry and the Internal Affairs ministry which is in charge of issuing travel documents.
MPs Ask Kutesa to Address Exploitation of Ugandan Workers Abroad29 Jan 2019, 18:24 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa appearing before parliament's foreign affairs committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.