Olive Nakatudde
21:14

MPs Ask Minister to Table List of Uganda Airlines Board Top story

18 Jul 2019, 21:12 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Minister for Works and Transport Eng. Monica Ntege Azuba. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.

Minister for Works and Transport Eng. Monica Ntege Azuba. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.

In short
Okupa questioned the competencies of those appointed to the board, saying the process wasn’t transparent and it is allegedly one the reasons behind the delayed commencement of commercial flights by the two CRJ900 aircrafts purchased at Shillings 280 billion secured through a supplementary budget.

 

Tagged with: Uganda Airline

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.