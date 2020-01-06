In short
Uganda Wildlife Authority on December 15, embarked on the eviction of over 780 people from 60 square km of Moru Alokwangat game reserve which straddles Abim, Kotido and Napak districts. The encroachers are reportedly from neighbouring Teso districts.
MPs Ayepa, Abala Bicker over Abim Land Evictions
In short
Mentioned: Parliament UWA
