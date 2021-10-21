MPs Baffled by Birth, Academic Certificates of New CAA Boss

In short
Members of Parliament have asked the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Director General Fred Bamwesigye to produce his birth certificate and academic papers to help ascertain proof of his age.
MPs Baffled by Birth, Academic Certificates of New CAA Boss21 Oct 2021, 16:03 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: COSASE CHAIRPERSON Fred Bamwesigye Joel Ssenyonyi Parliament Uganda Civil Aviation Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.