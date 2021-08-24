Olive Nakatudde
17:18

MPs Block Gov’t Statement on UMEME Performance

24 Aug 2021, 17:13 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah chairing the afternoon plenary sitting.

In short
Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa was scheduled to present a statement on the general overview of the performance of UMEME in the plenary session chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulannyah. However, Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda objected, saying that it was procedurally wrong to discuss a matter which had been concluded.

 

Tagged with: UMEME

