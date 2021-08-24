MPs Block Gov’t Statement on UMEME Performance

In short
Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa was scheduled to present a statement on the general overview of the performance of UMEME in the plenary session chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulannyah. However, Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda objected, saying that it was procedurally wrong to discuss a matter which had been concluded.
MPs Block Gov’t Statement on UMEME Performance24 Aug 2021, 17:13 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: UMEME
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.