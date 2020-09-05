MPs Byandala, Ssembatya Defeated in Luweero NRM Primaries

In short
David Kamugisha, the Luweero NRM registrar declared Nasur winner of the Katikamu North NRM party flag for the 2021 polls. Byandala has represented Katikamu North constituency on the NRM ticket for past three 5 year elective terms.
MPs Byandala, Ssembatya Defeated in Luweero NRM Primaries5 Sep 2020, 11:44 Comments 109 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
