MPs Call for Forensic Audit of Gulu University

24 Oct 2019, 07:08 Comments 76 Views Gulu, Uganda Parliament Education Northern Report
Bernard Allana (Standing) explaining to PAC the disappearance of 48 million Shillings cash in transit in 2017 while other staff looked on.

The AG’s report of 2018 indicates that the University failed to fully implement planned activities like; drawing a master plan and business plan for the seven pieces of land. Other key findings indicate failure to rehabilitate the Dean of students Block, Academic Registrar’s Block and Planning Block.

 

