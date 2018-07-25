Olive Nakatudde
MPs Call for Immediate Ban on Sachet Waragi

25 Jul 2018, 19:50 Comments 198 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

The concern was raised by Jinja Municipality MP Paul Mwiru indicating that although the Ninth Parliament resolved to ban sachet waragi, this has not been implemented. The ban was based on scientific grounds that sachet waragi contains high ethanol content which is a health hazard.

 

