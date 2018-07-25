In short
The concern was raised by Jinja Municipality MP Paul Mwiru indicating that although the Ninth Parliament resolved to ban sachet waragi, this has not been implemented. The ban was based on scientific grounds that sachet waragi contains high ethanol content which is a health hazard.
MPs Call for Immediate Ban on Sachet Waragi
25 Jul 2018
Kampala, Uganda
