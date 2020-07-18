Alex Otto
MPs Caution Against Double Standards as NRM Opts for Lining Up

18 Jul 2020, 11:51 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Several legislators have welcomed the move, saying the NRM’s decision is a message that the country should actually open up for elections. They, however, warn that the government should not apply different standards to the opposition if they chose to follow the same direction.

 

