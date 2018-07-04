MPs Collect Signatures to Recall Parliament over Social Media Tax

In short
A section of Members of Parliament have started collecting 154 signatures from fellow legislators in a bid to recall Parliament from recess over the Social Media and Mobile Money tax.
A Section of MPs sign petition to recall parliament over Social Media and Mobile Money Tax. Login to license this image from 1$.
