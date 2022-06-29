MPs Concerned Over Underutilization of New Markets

In short
While inspecting the new market under construction in Masaka City on Tuesday, the MPs noted with concern that some of the well-built market structures are underutilized despite the huge investments made into them.
MPs Concerned Over Underutilization of New Markets29 Jun 2022, 11:35 Comments 92 Views Masaka, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Interview
The New Masaka City Market constructed under Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Program-MATIP. some of the markerts are underoccupied
