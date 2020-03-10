In short
Addressing the Committee, Charles Kateeba, the Managing Director URC admitted to liaising with KCCA to evict the encroachers with the aim of ensuring a safe and healthy railway corridor. He however, denied the alleged sale of URC land and collecting money from the encroachers.
MPs Condemn Brutal Eviction of Encroachers from Railway Land Top story10 Mar 2020, 19:54 Comments 157 Views Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ag. KCCA Executive Director Andrew Kitaka KCCA MPs Parliament Petititon Speaker condemn eviction uganda railway corporation
Mentioned: KCCA Parliament uganda railway corporation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.