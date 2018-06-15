MPs Critical of No bond, No Bail Directive

In short
For several years, the president has appealed to parliament and the judiciary to support a proposal to deny bail to suspects of murder, treason, rape and defilement. Earlier, he had also asked for the same to persons involved in the embezzlement of public funds.
MPs Critical of No bond, No Bail Directive15 Jun 2018, 10:55 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Parliament Updates
Tagged with: 32.3 trillion national budget musevenis directive on bond mixed reactions to directive on bond and bail no bond bail for murder suspects
